Elderly woman died due to teargas in France

Violent clashes between police and protesters are ongoing in France. It’s reported that an elderly woman lost her life due to tear gas in Marseilles.

REUTERS | 03.12.2018 - 18:09..
In Paris, police said they had arrested almost 300 people while 110 were injured, including 20 members of the security forces.

Police fired stun grenades, tear gas and water cannon at protesters at the top of the Champs-Elysees boulevard, at the Tuilleries Garden near the Louvre museum and other sites.

In some areas there was virtually no police presence at all, as groups of masked men roamed in the shadows of the capital’s fabled landmarks and through its fanciest shopping districts, smashing the windows of designer boutiques.

French police said they had arrested more than 400 people in Paris on Saturday and that 133 were injured. Some 10,000 tear gas canisters and stun grenades were fired, as well as water cannon, as security forces fought for control.

While the protests were initially against Macron’s fuel tax hikes, it’s reported that an elderly woman lost her life due to tear gas in Marseilles.

