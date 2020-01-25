taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9428
Euro
6.554
Altın
1571.81
Borsa
122141.75
Gram Altın
300.359
Bitcoin
50641

Elderly woman rescued from collapsed building

Three people were rescued 17 hours after the earthquake hit the region, bringing the total number of rescued people to ten, local sources said.

AA | 25.01.2020 - 15:32..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Elderly woman rescued from collapsed building

Search and rescue efforts are underway after a deadly earthquake rattled eastern Turkey, killing at least 22 people and injuring more than 1,030 others, according to authorities on Saturday.

PHONE CALL SAVED THEIR LIVES

An elderly woman, Hatun Yamış, and her neighbour Azize (45) along with her child were pulled from under the rubble about 17 hours after the quake, officials say.

Elderly woman rescued from collapsed building WATCH

Azize was saved after calling her relatives from her mobile phone and telling them where she was trapped.

Elderly woman rescued from collapsed building

The 6.8-magnitude quake hit eastern Elazig province at 8.55 p.m. local time (1755GMT) on Friday, with its epicenter in Sivrice district, along with neighboring provinces and countries including Syria and Georgia.

Elderly woman rescued from collapsed building

Elderly woman rescued from collapsed building

Elderly woman rescued from collapsed building

İlginizi Çekebilir
Trudeau expresses sympathy for Elazığ earthquake
"We’re keeping you in our thoughts tonight," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau via Twitter.
Death toll rises to 22 in eastern Turkey
39 people rescued from the rubble of collapsed houses, buildings, says Turkish interior minister.
Rescue teams search for trapped earthquake survivors
The search and rescue operations are continuing and the death toll could rise, said the ministry.
President Erdoğan says all measures taken for the quake
Turkish Disaster Presidency earlier announced that at least 20 were killed and many others were wounded.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Abdullah Gül deprem sonrası siyasi mesaj verdi

Abdullah Gül deprem sonrası siyasi mesaj verdi

539
Berna Laçin'den tepki çeken deprem tweet'i

Berna Laçin'den tepki çeken deprem tweet'i

612
4 ay öncesi Elazığ ve çevresine deprem uyarısı yapılmıştı

4 ay öncesi Elazığ ve çevresine deprem uyarısı yapılmıştı

143
Ekrem İmamoğlu, deprem bölgesine gidiyor

Ekrem İmamoğlu, deprem bölgesine gidiyor

1126
Sosyal medya provokatörlerine hesap sorulacak

Sosyal medya provokatörlerine hesap sorulacak

510
Bakanlar canlı yayın öncesi artçı sarsıntıya yakalandı

Bakanlar canlı yayın öncesi artçı sarsıntıya yakalandı

91
Elazığ'a yardım göndermek için toplanan Ordulular

Elazığ'a yardım göndermek için toplanan Ordulular

176
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir