taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.713
Euro
6.45585
Altın
1304.39
Borsa
97193.8
Gram Altın
239.273

Election council announces do-over polls in NE Turkey

Polls to be held in Yusufeli district of northeastern Artvin province on June 2, says Turkey's Supreme Election Council.

AA | 11.04.2019 - 11:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Wednesday announced do-over elections in Yusufeli district of northeastern Artvin province on June 2.

In the local elections held on March 31, ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party candidate Eyüp Aytekin won the race by three votes, followed by main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Barış Demirci, according to unofficial results. CHP had challenged the results of the polls.

Election council announces do-over polls in NE Turkey

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide on March 31 in the local elections to choose Turkey’s mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Sudan'da darbe

Sudan'da darbe

288
CHP Ankara'da heykel temizliği yaptı

CHP Ankara'da heykel temizliği yaptı

370
Kızıltepe belediye binasındaki Türk bayrağı indirildi

Kızıltepe belediye binasındaki Türk bayrağı indirildi

359
Ezgi Mola: Sülalesiyle birlikte yok olsun

Ezgi Mola: Sülalesiyle birlikte yok olsun

109
Gerçek hayatta 750 bin lira ödüllü PUBG organizasyonu

Gerçek hayatta 750 bin lira ödüllü PUBG organizasyonu

29
Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde gecenin sonuçları

7
Rusya Tel Rıfat'tan çekiliyor

Rusya Tel Rıfat'tan çekiliyor

17
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir