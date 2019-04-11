Election council announces do-over polls in NE Turkey

Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Wednesday announced do-over elections in Yusufeli district of northeastern Artvin province on June 2.

In the local elections held on March 31, ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party candidate Eyüp Aytekin won the race by three votes, followed by main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Barış Demirci, according to unofficial results. CHP had challenged the results of the polls.

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide on March 31 in the local elections to choose Turkey’s mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.