Emergency acts will be used if needed in US

Vice President Mike Pence said in comments on Fox News that it has not been necessary to put the emergency measure to use.

REUTERS | 25.03.2020 - 12:32
  1. Haberler
  2. World
President Donald Trump is prepared to use the Defense Production Act but industry has been stepping forward, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Fox News on Tuesday.

"NATIONAL LOCKDOWN IS NOT IN OUR AGENDA RIGHT NOW"

He also said that the White House coronavirus task force has not discussed a nationwide lockdown, as has been done in other countries to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Emergency acts will be used if needed in US

Pence said during a Fox News town hall that Trump initiated the act that allows the president to mandate production, but added: “Every time we’ve asked American industry to step forward, they’ve said yes. No one has said ‘no.’”

Emergency acts will be used if needed in US

