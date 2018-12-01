Emine Erdoğan come together with first ladies

Leaders from the world’s leading countries are gathering for the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to discuss issues including development, infrastructure and investment.

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan led the glamour as the world's First Ladies met at the summit.

As President Erdoğan attends the special session held as part of G20 Leaders’ Summit, First Lady Emine Erdoğan also gathered with world leaders’ wives.

Emine Erdoğan had a heart-to-heart talk with first ladies at the museum of Argentine writer and intellectual Victoria Ocampo. First Lady Erdoğan posed for a family photo as she visits the Villa Ocampo museum.