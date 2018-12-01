taraftar değil haberciyiz
Emine Erdoğan come together with first ladies

Leaders from the world’s leading countries are gathering for the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

Haber Merkezi | 01.12.2018 - 10:48..
Emine Erdoğan come together with first ladies

Leaders from the world’s leading countries are gathering for the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to discuss issues including development, infrastructure and investment.

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan led the glamour as the world's First Ladies met at the summit.

Emine Erdoğan come together with first ladies

As President Erdoğan attends the special session held as part of G20 Leaders’ Summit, First Lady Emine Erdoğan also gathered with world leaders’ wives.

Emine Erdoğan come together with first ladies

Emine Erdoğan had a heart-to-heart talk with first ladies at the museum of Argentine writer and intellectual Victoria Ocampo. First Lady Erdoğan posed for a family photo as she visits the Villa Ocampo museum.

Emine Erdoğan come together with first ladies

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s spouse Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Chinese President Xi Jinping’ spouse Peng Liyuan, Argentina’s first lady Juliana Awada, U.S. first lady Melania Trump, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s spouse Ho Ching, European Council President Donald Tusk’s spouse Malgorzata Tusk, French first lady Brigitte Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s spouse Akie Abe, South Korea’s first lady Kim Jung-sook.

