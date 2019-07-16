Canada urges drivers to stop being so nice

Canadian Police Department warned drivers to stop waving cars into opposing traffic because it’s the nice thing to do.

Being nice is a uniquely Canadian phenomenon. But the phenomenon is apparently out of control on the streets of Summerside, Canada.

"STOP BEING TOO NICE"

As the Canadian Press reported, traffic accidents in the Summerside province has increased recently. The accidents have been caused by people being too nice, say the city's police force.

Summerside police department issued a tweet discouraging drivers from yielding. “Motorists, please don’t be the ‘nice person’ who waves a driver across 2 lanes of traffic,” it said.