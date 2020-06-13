Saturday, Jun 13
Crowd of looters raid a store in US

About 200 looters steal goods worth 116,000 dollars.
13.06.2020 - 15:20

This terrifying moment happened in Florida, US on the night of May 30.

During George Floyd protests in Tampa, markets in the area were closed. A disturbing surveillance video that have been released by authorities show that a bevy of looters entered a closed Walmart.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS WALMART LOOTING RAMPAGE

Some 200 people used hammers to break into closed store plundered merchandise, mostly electronics, such as big-screen televisions.

An estimated 116,000 dollars in stolen merchandise and damages was reported by the store.

