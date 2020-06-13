Crowd of looters raid a store in US
About 200 looters steal goods worth 116,000 dollars.
This terrifying moment happened in Florida, US on the night of May 30.
During George Floyd protests in Tampa, markets in the area were closed. A disturbing surveillance video that have been released by authorities show that a bevy of looters entered a closed Walmart.
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS WALMART LOOTING RAMPAGE
Some 200 people used hammers to break into closed store plundered merchandise, mostly electronics, such as big-screen televisions.
An estimated 116,000 dollars in stolen merchandise and damages was reported by the store.
Warning