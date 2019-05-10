Machinery exports increase in Turkey

The country earns nearly $6B from machinery exports in the first 4 months of 2019.

Turkey's machinery exports boosted in the first four months of this year, according to an exporters' association on Friday.

EXPORTS INCREASED

The machinery export increased 18,1 percent year-on-year in January-April period, the Machinery Exporters' Association (MAIB) said in a statement. The country earned $5,8 billion from its machinery exports between January and April, up 6,5 percent from the same period last year, MAIB noted. The machinery sector's exports to the US, UK, Italy and France increased.

Slowdown in German industry, Turkey's top export market, led to the drop of 8,8 percent exports to the country during the same period.

Kutlu Karavelioğlu, head of the association, said export-to-import coverage rate in the sector reached 78,8 percent in January-April. Karavelioğlu said the sector should be placed among the strategic sectors. "Implementing policies and supporting the export of high-tech goods and products, especially machinery, should be a priority," he added.