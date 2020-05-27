Johnson invites Putin on coronavirus vaccine summit

According to the TASS, the main task of the summit is to mobilize resources the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization will need to ensure universal availability of the vaccine against corona.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take part in a summit on the coronavirus vaccine, but no decision has been made yet on participation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

GLOBAL VACCINE SUMIT

"On June 4, the British government will hold the Global Vaccine Summit 2020. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has officially invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the virtual summit," the embassy said.

Atotal of 362,342 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 131,129 patients having recovered from the disease.