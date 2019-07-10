Merkel shakes for third time in in less than a month

German Chancellor’s body shook as she stood with Finnish PM Antti Rinne while watching military honors in Berlin.

Angela Merkel was seen shaking as she met Finland’s visiting prime minister on Wednesday - her third bout within the last month, but a government spokesman said she was fine.

SPOKESMEN INSIST SHE WAS FINE

Merkel shook back and forth as she stood outside and looked uncomfortable as she watched a military ceremony marking Antti Rinne’s arrival.

Merkel’s office has given no explanation for her shaking episodes, prompting German media speculation about the cause. The chancellor, 64, has no history of serious health issues.

Merkel seen shaking for third time WATCH

"The chancellor is fine and the talks with the Finnish prime minister are going on as planned," a government spokesman said.

After the first shaking episode, when she met visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on June 18, Merkel said she felt better after drinking some water.

She was also seen shaking on June 27 when she met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier but her spokesman said she was fine and she later went ahead with her planned trip to Japan for a G20 summit.