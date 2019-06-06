One of the most gorgeous hidden resorts of Turkey: Adrasan

Located between one of the world’s great long-distance hiking trails, Lycian Way, and the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean, Adrasan offers to its visitors a relaxing beach holiday.





If crowded Greek Islands, Croatian coasts or Italian Riviera have become too "touristy" for you, there are still hidden gems to discover in Europe. The western coasts of Turkey, the most preferred locations to those who look for a peaceful summer vacation have lots of extraordinary beaches.

A HIDDEN GEM AMONG THE PINE TREES

Adrasan Bay or commonly called as Adrasan is located in Turkey’s Antalya province on the Mediterranean coast. Adrasan is also referred to as Çavus or Çavus Bay, as a result of official renaming when the village became a town.

With its refreshing, turquoise waters in front and the fragrant pine-covered peaks of the Taurus Mountains behind, the bay is so peaceful that you may never want to leave. There are some excellent day trips available in the region as well and it is worth setting aside at least three days of your visit to explore a little more widely and to relax.

ENJOY THE TURQUOISE WATERS OF SULUADA

You can make a variety of boat trips take off from the harbor. Boat cruise route is recommended for those who will want to discover the local, heavenly bays and to see the life into the untouched nature.

Daily boat tours from Adrasan harbor depart at around 10 a.m. and last for 6 hours. I preferred the boat tour to find a chance to swim and snorkel in the turquoise waters of the bay. On the boat tour, it is also possible to sunbathe just enjoying the sea breeze and spectacular views.

The Maldives of Turkey: Suluada WATCH

Recently, Suluada shines through as an attraction spot. There are two beaches at Suluada which are gorgeous with the refreshing clear warm sea for swimming. The beaches are all bright white and completely untouched. Theboat trip takes you past high cliffs and caves and if you’re lucky, you can see dolphins and turtles.

THINGS TO DO

Adrasan is ideal for swimming and sunbathing with its 2 km. long and blue flagged beach. It also offers all kind of water sports and beach activities.

If you follow the coast, you’ll reach the Adrasan Gelidonia Lighthouse within a 45 minutes walking distance which is a tempting spot for hiking lovers.

Adrasan Gelidonia Lighthouse

HOW TO GET TO ADRASAN

First, you need to arrive Antalya situated around two hours drive along the coast. There are a variety of direct flights to the city from all over the world.

Most package holidays will include transfers but if you are traveling without a tour company, you will also find plenty of taxis available at the airport or you can take public transport into Antalya town and connect there for a bus to Adrasan.