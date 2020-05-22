Pakistan passenger plane crashes in Karachi

The PIA flight crashed in a residential area on a flight from Lahore.

A Pakistan Airlines International aircraft with over 90 passengers onboard crashed in the southern port city of Karachi on Friday, officials and local media reported.

The aircraft, which was flying from Lahore to Jinnah International Airport, crashed in a residential area near Karachi airport while landing.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Passenger aircraft crashes in Karachi WATCH

Footage aired on local broadcaster Geo News showed clouds of smoke billowing upwards from the burning wreckage of the ill-fated plane. Several vehicles also caught fire.

The plane, the channel reported, fell on a residential area damaging several houses, and vehicles.