Boris Johnson’s father talks about his family's Turkish roots

Stanley Johnson, the father of the new leader of the Conservative Party and new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he's very proud.

Stanley Johnson, the father of newly-elected UK Prime Minister, welcomed his son’s victory.

"BORIS'S GRANDFATHER COULD RECITE THE QURAN"

Speaking to the journalists after Boris Johnson’s victory announcement, Stanley Johnson has said that their family’s ancestors reaching to Ottoman Empire.

"If you actually look at Boris’s ancestry, you’ve got a great-grandfather who was the Sultan’s (Ottoman) last minister of the interior and who could recite the Quran when he was 5 years old," he stated.

TURKISH ROOTS

Boris Johnson’s great-grandfather, Ali Kemal who born in the small village of Kalfat in the heart of Anatolia, was a journalist for the Ottoman Empire who worked mainly in the region that is now Turkey.