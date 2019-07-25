Boris Johnson forms the new government

New British Prime Minister Johnson revealed his cabinet, giving top government jobs to pro-Brexit Tories on Wednesday.

Dominic Raab, one of the contenders in the recent leadership race and a staunch Brexiteer has been named new foreign secretary and the first secretary of state – a title referred as the de facto deputy prime minister.

NEW CABINET, FAMILIAR NAMES

Priti Patel, former international development secretary who was forced to resign from the previous government after conducting secret meetings with the Israeli government on the distribution of foreign aid money to the Israeli army, became the new home secretary.

Sajid Javid who was the home secretary in former premier Theresa May's cabinet was announced as new Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Michael Gove, another main figure from the Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum that led to Brexit, has been appointed as the chief of the Cabinet Office.

Taking over the government from May on Wednesday, Johnson vowed earlier to deliver Brexit and pledged a successful outcome even if the country should leave the EU without a deal. He said he would seek a "better deal" without any checks on the Irish border.

DELIVERING BREXIT WILL BE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE

More than half the secretaries and ministers who were in the previous government resigned or asked to leave shortly before and after Johnson received the formal request to form a government from the Queen. Johnson’s cabinet will also include Ben Wallace as the new defense secretary.

Ben Wallace will remain as the Brexit secretary and Liz Truss, the chief secretary to the treasury will take her seat in the cabinet as the new international trade secretary.

Johnson’s biggest challenge will remain as to deliver the Brexit deal, which has divided the UK since the 2016 EU membership referendum.