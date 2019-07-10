British ambassador retires from office over leaked memos

In his confidential memos dating from 2017 to the present, Kim Darroch had said reports of in-fighting in the White House were mostly true.

Britain’s ambassador to Washington quit on Wednesday after days of stinging criticism from Donald Trump, leading to accusations that Boris Johnson, the favorite to be the next British prime minister, had “thrown him under the bus”.

MAY HAD GIVEN THE AMBASSADOR FULL SUPPORT

Memos from Kim Darroch in which he described the Trump administration as inept were leaked to a British Sunday newspaper, infuriating the US president, who launched a Twitter attack on both the envoy and outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May, who had given Darroch her full support.

Darroch said his position had become untenable, but supporters blamed Johnson, the former London mayor who could take over from May later this month, for refusing to back him.

"Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador," said Darroch, who was due to step down at the end of the year. "I want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like."