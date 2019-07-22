British Foreign Office minister resigns

Alan Duncan’s resignation is considered as one of many other resignations, in the wake of Johnson becoming the UK's next prime minister.

British junior foreign minister Alan Duncan has resigned, The Times political editor said.

"Alan Duncan has quit," Steven Swinford said. "He handed in his resignation letter this morning."

"DARK CLOUD OF BREXIT"

Duncan, regarded as a pro-EU supporter, had accused Boris Johnson, the favourite to replace Theresa May as prime minister this week, of throwing Britain’s Washington ambassador under a bus for failing to support the envoy after his remarks about US Donald Trump’s administration were leaked.

"It is tragic that just when we could have been the dominant intellectual and political force throughout Europe, and beyond, we have to spend every day working beneath the dark cloud of Brexit," Duncan wrote in the letter, published on Twitter.