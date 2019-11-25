Center-right president re-elected in Romania

Klaus Iohannis received 66.5 percent of votes.

Incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis won a presidential run-off Sunday, according to pollster IRES.

"WE HAVE A LOT OF THINGS TO REPAIR"

Exit polls showed that Iohannis, from the center-right National Liberal Party (PNL), garnered 66.5% of the vote, followed by his rival, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader and former prime minister Viorica Dancila, with 33.5%.

Iohannis said in a speech that modern, European Romania won.“After this victory, we have a lot of things to do, to repair,” he said in a statement.

Romania has around 18 million voters and more than 9 million Romanian citizens went to the polls.

Turnout was 47% in the first round.