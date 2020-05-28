Chinese gov’t passes national security law for Hong Kong

The new law was proposed and brought forward last week at the NPC by Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

China on Thursday passed a new national security law for Hong Kong set to rein in the semi-autonomous region after months of protests last year.

UNDERMINING BEIJING'S AUTHORITY WILL BE CRIME

At the concluding session of the National People's Congress, China’s top legislative body, the draft of the Hong Kong national security legislation was formally adopted.

Vice-chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, Wang Chen, had said the protests against Lam’s government "seriously challenged the bottom line of the principle of one country, two systems, harmed the rule of law, and threatened national sovereignty, security and development interests."

The new law will make it a crime to undermine Beijing's authority in the territory.

"More than 20 years after Hong Kong's return, however, relevant laws have yet to materialize due to the sabotage and obstruction by those trying to sow trouble in Hong Kong and China at large, as well as external hostile forces," Wang said.