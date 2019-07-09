Danish historian proposes building a wall around EU

Uffe Ostergaard, a Danish history professor, has proposed building a wall around Europe to stop illegal immigration.

Danish history professor Uffe Ostergaard has offered to build a wall around European countries as a solution to immigration.

Ostergaard stated in an opinion piece in the Politiken that a rift between Eastern, Western and Southern Europe in handling immigration is inevitable.

"IT'S FOR OUR PROTECTION"

According to him, the time has come fITor the EU to build a border wall with “wire fences in four lanes, floodlights and watchtowers” as a necessary means of protecting Europe's frontiers. Otherwise, the professor believes, there will be an imminent split between Eastern, Western and Southern Europe over contradictory views on the management of immigration, particularly the welfare variety.

“Protecting borders is necessary, otherwise the population will rebel against the government”, he wrote.