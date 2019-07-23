EU Commission to send budget support to Moldova

$16.2-million-support will be sent to Moldova as assistance the country.

The European Commission on Tuesday resumed budget support assistance to Moldova, disbursing €14.54 million ($16.2 million) to the Eastern European country.

TO ACCOMPANY THE COUNTRY ON ITS REFORM PATH

"Today's package is a clear sign of the EU support to the Republic of Moldova and its citizens," Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said in a statement.

Hahn added the EU is strongly committed to supporting and accompanying Moldova on its reform path.

The amount has budget support disbursements under three programs: Support for implementation of a free trade agreement between Moldova and the EU, vocational education training, and a visa liberalization action plan.

Before now, for nearly two years, such EU payments had been on hold due to deterioration of the rule of law in the country.