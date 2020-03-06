EU welcomes the cease-fire in Idlib

EU foreign policy chief's remarks came after an extraordinary session of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Croatia's capital Zagreb.

The EU Council on Friday voiced support for a recent agreement between Turkey and Russia for a cease-fire in northwestern Syria.

"LASTING CEASE-FIRE IS STRONGLY REINFORCED"

The council said it took note of the outcome of the Russia-Turkey meeting on Thursday in Moscow and reiterated its call on Russia and the Syrian Bashar al-Assad regime to stop offensive targeting of civilians.

It urged the conflict parties to keep in place an immediate and sustainable cease-fire, to guarantee the protection of civilians on the ground and from the air and to enable the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance by the international community.

"These messages are being delivered to all key parties. The EU is liaising with other international partners, including the UN, NATO and the U.S. so that the clear international consensus in favor of de-escalation and a lasting cease-fire is strongly reinforced," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

He announced that the council had decided to hold a two-day conference in Brussels beginning on June 29 with broad international participation to support UN efforts for a peaceful solution in Syria.