Former Pakistani president accused of money laundering

Asif Zardari accused of laundering more than 35 billion Pakistani rupees ($300 million) through fake accounts.

Anti-corruption authorities on Monday filed a case against former President Asif Zardari and his sister for their alleged involvement in a money laundering scandal in an anti-corruption court in capital Islamabad, according to court records and local media.

ZARDARI HAS DENIED THE CHARGES

Zardari and his younger sister Faryal Talpur, a member of the provincial assembly of southern Sindh province, were taken into custody separately by the National Accountability Bureau -- a corruption watchdog -- in Islamabad, in a money laundering case in June, local broadcaster Geo News reported.

Zardari, the widower of slain premier Benazir Bhutto and co-chairman of center-left Pakistan People's Party, served as president in 2008-2013.