Former Pakistani president accused of money laundering
Asif Zardari accused of laundering more than 35 billion Pakistani rupees ($300 million) through fake accounts.
25.11.2019 - 12:49
Anti-corruption authorities on Monday filed a case against former President Asif Zardari and his sister for their alleged involvement in a money laundering scandal in an anti-corruption court in capital Islamabad, according to court records and local media.
ZARDARI HAS DENIED THE CHARGES
Zardari and his younger sister Faryal Talpur, a member of the provincial assembly of southern Sindh province, were taken into custody separately by the National Accountability Bureau -- a corruption watchdog -- in Islamabad, in a money laundering case in June, local broadcaster Geo News reported.
Zardari, the widower of slain premier Benazir Bhutto and co-chairman of center-left Pakistan People's Party, served as president in 2008-2013.
