Greece’s Mitsotakis wins the vote of confidence

Greek Prime Minister won a vote of confidence in Parliament on Monday night, two weeks after the national elections which were held on July 7.

"I'LL WORK HARD TO IMPROVE OUR CITIZENS' LIVES"

A total of 158 MPs from the 300-seat house backed Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government, while 142 voted against it. Mitsotakis' party won the national elections on July 7 with 158 seats in the parliament, allowing it to form Greece's first single-party government since 2009.

“I will not allow myself to lose a single day from improving the lives of Greek citizens," Mitsotakis said in a speech prior the roll-call vote.

Main opposition party Syriza leader and former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accused Mitsotakis of being demagogic and questioned whether his New Democracy party will be able to continue the relief measures his administration introduced.

"You did not win any battle against demagoguery," he said. "You encouraged it and made it your moving force in order to become politically dominant."