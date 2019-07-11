Greek PM promises to extradite Turkish coup soldiers

In an interview with the French L’obs magazine, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promise to extradite coup soldiers to Turkey.

Conservative New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been sworn in as the new prime minister of Greece on Monday.

Right after his inauguration, Mitsotakis made statements the current impasses in Turkey-Greece relations.

"THE DUBLIN REGULATION NEEDS A OVERHAUL"

Speaking to the French L’obs magazine, Mitsotakis has stated that The Dublin Regulation which establishes the criteria and mechanisms for determining the Member State responsible for examining asylum applications, needs to be overhauled.

“Due to the needed revision couldn’t able to be implemented at once, we’ll immediately change our policy on political asylum and simplify the process. Therefore, this process will be more forceful and quicker. With this process, those who already have the right of asylum will be able to stay in Greece while others will be sent back to Turkey.” he said.