US’ new proposal: If you don’t use S-400s, we’ll impose no sanctions

US senators expressed that they don’t want Turkey’s Russian S-400 defense system to become operational.

The US wants Turkey not to make "operational" the Russian S-400 missile system it purchased from Moscow, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.

"There could be more sanctions to follow, but frankly, what we’d really like is the S-400 not to become operational," Pompeo told Bloomberg in an interview.

"WE WANT A WIN-WIN WITH TURKEY"

On Twitter, Senator Lindsey Graham said the US and Turkey "must find a way to avoid the damage to the relationship that comes from Turkey activating" the S-400 missile system. "When it comes to Turkey, we are looking for a Win-Win, not a Lose-Lose," Graham wrote.

President Donald Trump reportedly told Republican senators during a closed-door White House meeting Tuesday that he is not in favor of implementing penalties on Turkey for its acquisition of the Russian S-400 anti-air missile system.

Trump has repeatedly voiced reluctance to penalize Turkey over its purchase of the S-400. Turkey, however, counters that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.