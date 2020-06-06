Libyan gov't to secure entire country against Haftar forces

Libyan deputy premier said that warlord Khalifa Haftar will never be a partner in the establishment of government agencies nor in building peace.

Libya’s deputy prime minister said Friday that the entire country will soon be liberated as he emphasized a "real strategic” alliance with Turkey.

"TURKEY IS A STRATEGIC PARTNER"

"We had a national program. We worked for it and we have established a real strategic partnership with the government of Turkey,” Ahmed Maiteeq told the February television channel. “We were successful in this, and we repealed this aggression," he said, adding that all of Libya will soon be under government control.

He said cooperation with Ankara will continue to build Libya. "Turkey is a strategic partner, is our partner in the field and will continue to do so. In fact, [partnership] will continue on establishment, development, and government agencies."