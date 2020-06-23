Macron criticizes Turkey on Libya

Turkey has provided air support to help the legitimate Libyan government against coupist Khalifa Haftar forces.

France will not tolerate Turkey’s military intervention in Libya, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"WE WON'T TOLARATE TURKEY'S ROLE"

“I have already had the opportunity to say very clearly to President Erdoğan, I consider that Turkey is playing a dangerous game in Libya today and going against all of its commitments made at the Berlin conference,” Macron said. “We won’t tolerate the role that Turkey is playing in Libya,” he said.

Paris has been accused of supporting Haftar politically, having previously given him military assistance to fight Islamist militants. France denies backing Haftar but has stopped short of rebuking his allies, while repeatedly criticising Turkey.

Macron, who spoke earlier on Monday by phone to Trump on the crisis in Libya, briefly condemned the role of Russian mercenaries in Libya, but focused mostly on Ankara’s role.