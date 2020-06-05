Merkel not to run again as German chancellor

"No, absolutely not," Merkel told reporters, saying her decision was "very firm".

Germany’s Angela Merkel reiterated on Thursday that she was sticking to her decision not to run again for a fifth term as chancellor of Europe’s biggest economy.

"ABSOLUTELY NOT"

Asked in a ZDF television interview whether she was tempted to reconsider her decision in view of the coronavirus pandemic, she said she was “firmly” resolved that this would be her last term.

Merkel's conservative CDU party is set to elect a new leader at the end of 2020 who would then become presumptive candidate to succeed her in the chancellery at federal elections in autumn next year.