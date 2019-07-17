Merkel’s successor becomes Germany’s new defense minister

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer replaces new head EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was sworn in as Germany’s new defense minister on Wednesday, following her predecessor Ursula von der Leyen’s election as the European Commission president.

SHE WAS ELECTED AS CDU LEADER IN DECEMBER

The 56-year-old conservative politician, widely seen as Chancellor Angela Merkel's favored successor, received her certificate of appointment from acting President Michael Mueller at a ceremony held at the Schloss Bellevue.

She was recommended by Chancellor Merkel for the post of defense minister, one of the key positions in the Cabinet.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, often referred to by her initials AKK in media, was elected as the leader of the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in December, after Merkel’s decision to step down as party leader.

Despite speculations about her health in recent weeks, Merkel insisted that she was doing well and taking care of her health.