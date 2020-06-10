PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish Armed Forces

According to a statement by the National Defense Ministry, two terrorists who fled from Iraq and Syria laid down arms in southeastern Turkey.

Two YPG/PKK terrorists have surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the country’s National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

PKK TERRORISTS CONTINUE TO SURRENDER

One YPG/PKK terrorist who fled from the north of Syria surrendered to the border police station in Nusaybin district of Mardin province, the ministry said on Twitter.

Another PKK terrorist who left the shelter areas in the north of Iraq laid down arms in southeastern Silopi, it added.

“As a result of our decisive operations, PKK terrorists continue to surrender,” the ministry said.