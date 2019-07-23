President Erdoğan congratulates Boris Johnson

After besting his rival Jeremy Hunt, Johnson will take over the government from Theresa May, who is set to leave her official residence at 10 Downing Street on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the UK’s next prime minister and head of the ruling Conservative Party.

"A NEW ERA "

On Twitter, Erdoğan congratulated Johnson and wished him success as prime minister.

"I congratulate @BorisJohnson, who became the UK's 77th prime minister, and wish him success in his new position," he wrote. "I believe Turkish-United Kingdom relations will develop further in this new era."