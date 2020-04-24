President Erdoğan, Merkel discuss coronavirus over phone

Two leaders held a phone call on the fight against coronavirus and steps to be taken in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The president of Turkey and chancellor of Germany discussed the current state of the fight against the novel coronavirus on Friday in a phone call.

NEXT STEPS WERE DISCUSSED

Bilateral issues and steps to be taken in the aftermath of the pandemic were also on the agenda during the call between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Germany’s coalition parties agreed further measures to shield workers and companies from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a document showed on Thursday.

The aid package includes higher state transfers for people in short-time work schemes, with the government covering up to 80% of the lost net income, according to the document agreed by senior members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition.