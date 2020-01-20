Russia hails outcome of Libya summit

Kremlin spokesman on Monday said that a very important step has been taken towards.

Russia on Monday welcomed the outcome of the Berlin Conference on Libya held on Sunday.

"OUR WORK WILL CONTINUE UNDER AUSPICES OF UN"

“An important step towards a peace process was made, which enables to continue the work on the Libyan settlement under the UN auspices,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

"We are positive. A very important step has been taken towards an eventual settlement. Now, based on this first important step, the work will continue under the auspices of the UN," Peskov added.

On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres co-hosted the Berlin Conference, which sought a stronger commitment from the world powers and regional actors to non-interference in Libya to genuinely support the cease-fire and adhere to the UN’s arms embargo.