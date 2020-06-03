Russia-Turkey hail centennial of diplomatic ties

Russia was the first country in the world to recognize the Republic of Turkey, during the Turkish War of Independence.

Russia on Wednesday congratulated Turkey on the two countries' centennial of diplomatic ties.

"OUR RELATIONS SPANNED OVER FIVE CENTURIES"

In an online statement, the Foreign Ministry stressed that though the history of Russian-Turkish relations spanned even further over five centuries, the past 100 related to bilateral relations following the dissolution of Russian and Ottoman empires.

"On June 3, 1920, People's Commissar for Foreign Affairs of the RSFSR [Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic] Georgy Chicherin sent a telegram to Mustafa Kemal (Ataturk), the chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey with a proposal to 'immediately establish diplomatic and consular missions.' This day is considered the official start point in diplomatic relations between Soviet Russia and the government of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey," it said.