Trump impeachment trial begins in US Senate

Lead House prosecutor Adam Schiff says Trump 'corruptly' used powers of his office as proceedings begin.

Opening arguments in US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial began Wednesday with House of Representatives prosecutors laying out the case for the commander-in-chief's removal.

"TRUMP BELIEVES HE IS ABOVE THE LAW"

After Chief Justice John Roberts gaveled in the session, Adam Schiff, the Intelligence Committee chairman who is leading a team of seven House prosecutors, led opening remarks, telling assembled senators the case against the president is "overwhelming."

Schiff said the conduct undertaken by the president is "precisely" that feared by the founding fathers,

"In corruptly using his office to gain a political advantage, in abusing the powers of that office in such a way to jeopardize our national security and the integrity of our elections, in obstructing the investigation into his own wrongdoing the president has shown that he believes that he is above the law, and scornful of constraint," he said from the Senate well.

The House impeached Trump in December on two articles tied to his multiple attempts to have Ukraine announce criminal investigation into leading Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, on corruption allegations.