Trump praises Qatar’s emir, agrees on selling military equipment

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the White House.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with Trump in Washington to discuss regional security in the Gulf and mutual economic ties. The emir's visit came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US.

"YOUR INVESTMENTS ARE VERY MUCH APPRECIATED"

According to a White House statement released, their talks focused on security cooperation, counterterrorism issues.

Trump said Qatar is investing heavily in the US, buying military equipment and commercial planes. "Tamim, you've been a friend of mine for a long time, before I did this presidential thing, and we feel very comfortable with each other," Trump said. "Investments that you make in the United States - one of the largest in the world - are very much appreciated," he added.

"US AND QATAR, WE ARE ALLIES"

In a speech during the dinner, Tamim said that his visit to the US "celebrated" their mutual economic partnership.

"Our nations share a commitment to human capital, working to create resilient, knowledge-based economies with an emphasis on education, openness and opportunity for all," he said. "The United States and Qatar, we are partners, allies and friends. We continue our mutual commitment to remain closely invested in both military and security alliance." he added.