Trump questions his team’s Venezuela strategy

The US has thrown its support behind Guaido but Maduro remains in the country, vowing he is not going anywhere.

After failing to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US President Donald Trump is rethinking his administration’s aggressive approach to the Latin American country, according to a report by the Washington Post.

"MADURO IS A TOUGH COOKIE"

Last week, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a military uprising and posted a video message alongside a small contingent of uniformed military personnel and armored vehicles in which he demanded the end of the “usurpation” of Maduro, and continued to urge mass demonstrations against the Venezuelan president.

Trump’s dissatisfaction lies with National Security Advisor John Bolton, who the president has said wants to get the US “into a war” with Venezuela. The president complained that Bolton underestimated Maduro and called the Venezuelan leader a “tough cookie,” the Post said in a report late Wednesday, citing three senior administration officials.





Now Trump is concerned Bolton “boxed him into a corner,” a US official told the newspaper. He also questioned his administration’s strong support for Guaido. Bolton’s job remains secure, however, and Trump has allowed him to continue working on Venezuela, two senior administration officials told the Post.

The newspaper also said Trump is not comfortable with increased escalation in Venezuela, due to the risk it poses in creating a proxy fight with Russia, which arms Maduro’s government.