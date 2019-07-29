Trump replaces top intelligence official

Head of US national intelligence Dan Coats will be dismissed due to his disagreement with US President Donald Trump.

Texas Republican lawmaker to replace Dan Coats as top intelligence official

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas would be nominated as new director of national intelligence. Dan Coats, the current Director, will depart the position on Aug. 15.

"I am pleased to announce that highly respected Congressman John Ratcliffe of Texas will be nominated by me to be the Director of National Intelligence. A former US Attorney, John will lead and inspire greatness for the Country he loves," Trump said on Twitter.

Coats, a Republican who served in the Senate in the 1990s and was elected again in 2010, was appointed in March 2017.

"I would like to thank Dan for his great service to our Country. The Acting Director will be named shortly," Trump added.

Coats has been at odds with Trump throughout his tenure.