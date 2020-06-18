Turkish delegation visits Libya

Turkish Foreign Minister said that the purpose of visit to show Turkey's solidarity with Libya.

Libya warmly welcomed the visit by a Turkish delegation to the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said late Wednesday at a press conference.

"TURKEY STANDS WITH LIBYA"

Earlier in the day, Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj welcomed Cavusoglu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and National Intelligence Organization head Hakan Fidan at the instruction of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Our visit received a great welcome in Libya. The purpose of the visit is clear: it is to strongly reiterate that Turkey stands with Libya. We also discussed how the two countries can improve bilateral relations," Cavusoglu said.

"As you know, we have signed a memorandum of understanding with Libya about restricting maritime jurisdiction. We have discussed all of the steps to be taken in the Mediterranean in terms of energy. We talked about what is to be done to achieve a permanent ceasefire and a political decision. We also discussed how we will continue our work under the framework of the UN. We evaluated the steps to be taken within the international community," he added.

ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP HAS BEEN DISCUSSED

Reminding that mass graves were found in the city of Tarhuna in Libya, Cavusoglu said Turkey supports Libya's endeavors to take this issue to the International Criminal Court. "These inhumane massacres should be questioned, and those responsible should be taken to the court," he stressed.

Turkey and Libya’s economic partnerships were also discussed during the visit, Cavusoglu said. "Turkish firms' business activities were cut short in Libya due to the war. There are projects, investments that need to be completed. We therefore also discussed the economic aspects of our relations," he added.

The Turkish delegation met with Prime Minister al-Sarraj, Foreign Minister Mohammed Siyala and the chairman of Libya's High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri.