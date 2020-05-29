Twitter cencors Trump's tweet as glorifying violence

The move came a day after Trump signed an executive order curbing protections for social media companies after Twitter labeled two of his posts potentially misleading.

Twitter labeled Friday US President Donald Trump's tweet on Minneapolis with a warning of "glorifies violence."

"WHEN THE LOOTING STARTS, THE SHOOTING STARTS"

"....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!" Trump wrote in the hidden tweet about the riots following the death of a black man in arrest.

"This tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence," the warning says. "However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible."

It is the first time such a warning has been applied to the President's tweets. The censorship also means people can't reply or retweet the post.

Floyd's death elicited rage and thousands have flooded to streets of Minneapolis to voice that black lives matter.