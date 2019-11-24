UK PM vows to bring Brexit deal to parliament before Xmas

With less than three weeks before UK heads to the polls on Dec. 12, the governing Conservatives and opposition Labour are trying to tempt voters with different visions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to bring his Brexit deal back to parliament before Christmas when he launches his Conservative Party’s manifesto on Sunday, the cornerstone of his pitch to voters to “get Brexit done”.

AN "EARLY" CHRISTMAS PRESENT

Johnson’s manifesto aims at drawing a distinction with Labour, which has promised to raise taxes on the richest and big businesses to fund a big expansion of the state, by vowing not to increase taxes if the Conservatives win the election.

“My early Christmas present to the nation will be to bring the Brexit bill back before the festive break, and get parliament working for the people,” Johnson will say, according to excerpts of his speech that he will make at an event in the West Midlands region of England.

Johnson will also announce a 3 billion pounds ($3.85 billion) National Skills Fund to retrain workers and an extra 2 billion pounds to fill pot-holes in roads. He will also pledge to maintain the regulatory cap on energy bills.