Ursula von der Leyen elected head of EU Commission

The European Parliament on Tuesday confirmed Ursula von der Leyen, a German conservative, as the next president of the executive EU Commission.

Senior German politician Ursula von der Leyen has become the first female politician to lead the European Union’s executive arm.

The European Parliament confirmed her as the new EU Commission President in a 383-327 vote on Tuesday.

SHE SUPPORTS A FEDERAL EU SUPERSTATE

The 61-year-old conservative politician was nominated by EU leaders early this month, after prolonged negotiations in Brussels. But she faced strong opposition from the Social Democrats and Greens. Von der Leyen has been a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) since 1990, and she became the first woman to serve as Germany’s defense minister in 2013.

During her political career, von der Leyen has been a strong advocate of closer integration in Europe and forming a federal EU superstate.

In her time as defense minister, von der Leyen argued for transatlantic cooperation but also pushed for the creation of a European army.

TURKISH FM CONGRATULATED

Following the confirmation of von der Leyen’s new position, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu congratulated her in Twitter post.

“Congratulations to Ursula von der Leyen on being elected President of @EU_Commission. Expect this election to have positive impact on #Turkey-#EU relations. @vonderleyen,” Çavuşoğlu tweeted.