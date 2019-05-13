US renews threats, China vows to respond

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday that there was a strong possibility Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at a G20 summit in Japan in late June.

China will never surrender to external pressure, the government said on Monday, though stopped short of announcing how Beijing will hit back after Washington renewed its threat to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports in an escalating trade dispute.

"BEIJING 'BROKE' THE DEAL"

The trade war between the world’s top two economies jumped up a gear on Friday, with the United States hiking tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods after President Donald Trump said Beijing “broke the deal” by reneging on earlier commitments made during months of negotiations.

Trump also ordered US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to begin imposing tariffs on all remaining imports from China, a move that would affect about an additional $300 billion worth of goods.

Beijing has vowed to respond to the latest US tariffs, but has announced no details yet. “As for the details, please continue to pay attention. Copying a US expression - wait and see,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing.

“We have said many times that adding tariffs won’t resolve any problem. China will never surrender to external pressure. We have the confidence and the ability to protect our lawful and legitimate rights,” Geng added.