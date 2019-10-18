US Senator criticizes Turkey-US agreement on Syria

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the agreement between US and Turkey on a pause in Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria a sham.

US and Turkey on Thursday came to an agreement to pause Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria for 120 hours in order to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone.

During talks in Turkey’s capital Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US Vice President Mike Pence also agreed on Turkey having a safe zone extending 20 miles (32 miles) from the Turkish border into northern Syria.

"ERDOĞAN HAS GIVEN UP NOTHING"

In a tweet on Thursday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer criticizes US’s move on Syria and said that Trump has given everything Turkey wanted.