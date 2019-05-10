We want a strong Europe against US domination, says Macron

Macron said he wanted strong, competent officials to lead European institutions in the next five years, regardless of their nationality.

The European Union must focus on climate, security and growth after continent-wide elections in two weeks, or fall, French President Emmanuel Macron says as its leaders met in Romania to chart the way forward after Brexit.

"DIVISION WILL BE OUR WEAKNESS"

With European parliament elections coming up later this month, EU leaders have started horse-trading behind the scenes over which officials, and from which countries, should lead EU institutions including its executive, the European Commission.

“I am not obsessed with nationality issues,” Macron told a press conference in Romania. “We must avoid a situation whereby compromises end up with the least good candidate,” he said.

Macron argued the EU needs to stand up as one and to face China and the United States as an equal. "Division will be our weakness," the French leader warned