Russian ambassador extols Turkey's effort at safe tourism

Alexei Yerkhov says it is significant for other countries to learn Turkey's system in tourism.

The Russian envoy to Turkey is impressed with Turkey’s efforts to resume its flow of tourists and ensure their health and security amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alexei Yerkhov evaluated Turkey’s tourism service and safe tourism certification system at an event in southern Antalya province.

"TURKEY MAKES GREAT EFFORTS IN TOURISTIC DESTINATIONS"

He said Turkey made great efforts in touristic destinations, hotels and airports and developed a very interesting system with its safe tourism certification.

"I think it is noteworthy for other countries learning this system. Sea and sun are pleasant and engaging as always," he said. "Russian and Turkish institutions are working together on resumption of flights and Russian tourists coming to Turkey."





TURKEY IS FIRST COUNTRY APPLIED SAFE TOURISM CERTIFICATION IN EUROPE

Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry announced that Turkey is the first country that applied the safe tourism certification in Europe.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed during the Rediscover Turkey event organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry that agencies are working to ensure tourists spend holidays securely and safely in a hygienic environment in Turkey.