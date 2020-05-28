S. Arabia eases virus restrictions around Mecca

The first phase will begin on May 31, in which entering and exiting Mecca will be allowed between 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia announced a “two-phase normalization plan" early Thursday for Mecca with the aim of easing coronavirus measures and gradually returning to normal life.

FRIDAY PRAYES WILL CONTINUE

Friday prayers and other congregational prayers at the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) will continue in line with existing health measures, the statement said.

The second phase will begin on June 21, in which citizens will be allowed outside between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The statement also said that coiffeurs and barbers will not be allowed to open yet while weddings and funerals can be attended by 50 people at most.