SpaceX's historic astronaut flight to happen next week

SpaceX is set to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station next week.

A Falcon 9 rocket will carry Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard the company’s Crew Dragon spaceship Wednesday.

The launch, which will take place at the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will be the first crewed mission from the US since the last space shuttle flight in 2011.

The mission passed its flight readiness review, according to Jim Bridenstine, the space agency's administrator on Twitter.

"We are go for launch! The Flight Readiness Review has concluded and @NASA's SpaceX Crew Dragon mission is cleared to proceed toward liftoff," Bridenstine wrote.

SpaceX is a private company that carries satellites into orbit and delivers cargo to the International Space Station.

US President Donald Trump is expected to visit the center to watch the launch.