US could blacklist another Chinese tech firm after Huawei

US is considering limits to a Chinese video surveillance giant’s ability to buy American technology, the latest attempt to counter Beijing’s global economic ambitions.

Trump administration is considering Huawei-like sanctions on Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision, media reports show, deepening worries that trade friction between the world’s top two economies could be further inflamed.

US STUCK HUAWEI ON BLACKLIST

The restrictions would limit Hikvision's ability to buy US technology and American companies may have to obtain government approval to supply components to the Chinese firm, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

US stuck Huawei Technologies on a trade blacklist last week, effectively banning US firms from doing business with the world’s largest telecom network gear maker, in a major escalation in the trade war.

Trump administration has accused Huawei of activities contrary to national security, a charge Huawei denies. However, this week the Trump administration granted the firm a license to buy U.S. goods until Aug. 19 to minimize disruption for customers.