Hot air balloon festival begins in Cappadocia

Over 10 countries, including the US, Spain, Britain, Brazil, and Mexico, registered for the event, organized by the Urgup Municipality in the central Nevşehir province.

Dozens of hot air balloons have brightened up the skies above Cappadocia, a charming touristic hub famed for its fairy chimneys in Turkey as part of an international festival.

MANY COUNTRIES PARTICIPATED IN THE FESTIVAL

The Cappadocia International Hot-Air Balloon Festival is bringing together colorful balloons featuring various figures from nearly a dozen countries between July 3-7.

Domestic and foreign tourists, as well as locals, are showing great interest in the five-day festival. Nevşehir Governor İlhami Aktaş underlined the importance of the festival in terms of the region’s promotion.

Stating that Cappadocia was the center of hot air balloon business, Aktas said: “The much-awaited festival in Cappadocia kicked off yesterday [Wednesday] night. As of today, flies will continue with the participation of various figures of hot air balloons.”

“It is possible to see much better views than the ones occurred during the other festivals held across the world,” he stressed.

Cappadocia is prominent for its unique "fairy chimney" volcanic cones, valleys, underground cities, and houses carved into the rock, as well as its churches, chapels, and shelters used by early Christians fleeing the Roman Empire. The region is preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage site.